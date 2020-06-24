8806 Towana Trail

Beautiful Southwest Austin Home - Large 3-3.5 bedroom home in excellent condition. Covered Bridge community with amenities area including pool. Study/bonus room with full bath. Upstairs game room with half bath. Large yard. 3 car garage!
(RLNE4976907)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
