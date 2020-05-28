Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
8806 Schick Road - D
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:17 PM
8806 Schick Road - D
8806 Schick Road
No Longer Available
Location
8806 Schick Road, Austin, TX 78729
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2/2 upstairs unit with balcony and 1 car garage~Great Location in NW Austin~washer dryer connections in unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8806 Schick Road - D have any available units?
8806 Schick Road - D doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8806 Schick Road - D have?
Some of 8806 Schick Road - D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 8806 Schick Road - D currently offering any rent specials?
8806 Schick Road - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8806 Schick Road - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 8806 Schick Road - D is pet friendly.
Does 8806 Schick Road - D offer parking?
Yes, 8806 Schick Road - D offers parking.
Does 8806 Schick Road - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8806 Schick Road - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8806 Schick Road - D have a pool?
No, 8806 Schick Road - D does not have a pool.
Does 8806 Schick Road - D have accessible units?
No, 8806 Schick Road - D does not have accessible units.
Does 8806 Schick Road - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8806 Schick Road - D has units with dishwashers.
