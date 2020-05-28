All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8806 Schick Road - D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8806 Schick Road - D
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:17 PM

8806 Schick Road - D

8806 Schick Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8806 Schick Road, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2/2 upstairs unit with balcony and 1 car garage~Great Location in NW Austin~washer dryer connections in unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8806 Schick Road - D have any available units?
8806 Schick Road - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8806 Schick Road - D have?
Some of 8806 Schick Road - D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8806 Schick Road - D currently offering any rent specials?
8806 Schick Road - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8806 Schick Road - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 8806 Schick Road - D is pet friendly.
Does 8806 Schick Road - D offer parking?
Yes, 8806 Schick Road - D offers parking.
Does 8806 Schick Road - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8806 Schick Road - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8806 Schick Road - D have a pool?
No, 8806 Schick Road - D does not have a pool.
Does 8806 Schick Road - D have accessible units?
No, 8806 Schick Road - D does not have accessible units.
Does 8806 Schick Road - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8806 Schick Road - D has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr
Austin, TX 78750
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Warwick
2907 West Ave
Austin, TX 78705
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin