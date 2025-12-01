All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8806 S 1st St 110157.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8806 S 1st St 110157
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

8806 S 1st St 110157

8806 South 1st Street · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8806 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 110157 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Luxury 2Bd/1Ba | W/D Icluded | Gym | Gated | *Yard - Property Id: 159307

Community Features:
Poolside Cabana with WiFi, Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grilling Station, Business Center, Courtyard with Outdoor Fireplace, Bark Park & Pet Stations, 24-Hour Fitness Center, Infinity Edge Pool, Clubhouse with Game Room and Catering Kitchen.

Property Features:
Stainless Steel Appliances, Soaking Tubs, Upgraded Cabinetry and Countertops, Gas Range, Faux Wood Flooring*, Walk-In Closets, Patios & Balconies with Outdoor Storage, Washer & Dryer, Private Yards*

512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
donald.cummings@spiritre.com

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159307
Property Id 159307

(RLNE5579289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8806 S 1st St 110157 have any available units?
8806 S 1st St 110157 has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8806 S 1st St 110157 have?
Some of 8806 S 1st St 110157's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8806 S 1st St 110157 currently offering any rent specials?
8806 S 1st St 110157 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8806 S 1st St 110157 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8806 S 1st St 110157 is pet friendly.
Does 8806 S 1st St 110157 offer parking?
No, 8806 S 1st St 110157 does not offer parking.
Does 8806 S 1st St 110157 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8806 S 1st St 110157 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8806 S 1st St 110157 have a pool?
Yes, 8806 S 1st St 110157 has a pool.
Does 8806 S 1st St 110157 have accessible units?
No, 8806 S 1st St 110157 does not have accessible units.
Does 8806 S 1st St 110157 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8806 S 1st St 110157 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8806 S 1st St 110157?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way
Austin, TX 78750
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
Tambaleo 2208
2208 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity