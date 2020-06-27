All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8805 N Plaza Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8805 N Plaza Dr
Last updated August 11 2019 at 8:51 AM

8805 N Plaza Dr

8805 North Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8805 North Plaza, Austin, TX 78753
Heritage Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hello People!

An apartment in Roanoke, TX (Keller area) is available on SUB-LEASE for 9 months.

This is a pretty 2 Bed & 2 Bath apartment in a beautiful apartment community. It comes with 2 car park full size garage Attached. Ready for rent. It is for subleasing. It is very near to Keller, 114, I-35W, Southlake, Trophy club etc. I would be willing to give a good credit towards taking over my lease.

Amenities:
- Markets are very approachable like Walmart, Aldi, CVS, , Costco, Sams
- Swimming pool
- 24/7 Gym within the society
- Pet friendly
- Car parking
- Visitors parking
- Garbage disposal
- Water Heater plant
- Laundry machines within the house
- Dishwasher
- Beautiful Closet for clothes

Available immediately after agreement is signed.

Sub-leasing because of my move.

Call on 972-266-3375

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8805 N Plaza Dr have any available units?
8805 N Plaza Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8805 N Plaza Dr have?
Some of 8805 N Plaza Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8805 N Plaza Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8805 N Plaza Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8805 N Plaza Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8805 N Plaza Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8805 N Plaza Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8805 N Plaza Dr offers parking.
Does 8805 N Plaza Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8805 N Plaza Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8805 N Plaza Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8805 N Plaza Dr has a pool.
Does 8805 N Plaza Dr have accessible units?
No, 8805 N Plaza Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8805 N Plaza Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8805 N Plaza Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Legends Lake Creek
10015 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78729
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin