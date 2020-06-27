8805 N Plaza Dr

Amenities

Hello People!



An apartment in Roanoke, TX (Keller area) is available on SUB-LEASE for 9 months.



This is a pretty 2 Bed & 2 Bath apartment in a beautiful apartment community. It comes with 2 car park full size garage Attached. Ready for rent. It is for subleasing. It is very near to Keller, 114, I-35W, Southlake, Trophy club etc. I would be willing to give a good credit towards taking over my lease.



Amenities:

- Markets are very approachable like Walmart, Aldi, CVS, , Costco, Sams

- Swimming pool

- 24/7 Gym within the society

- Pet friendly

- Car parking

- Visitors parking

- Garbage disposal

- Water Heater plant

- Laundry machines within the house

- Dishwasher

- Beautiful Closet for clothes



Available immediately after agreement is signed.



Sub-leasing because of my move.



Call on 972-266-3375