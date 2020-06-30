Rent Calculator
8805 Edmundsbury Dr
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:51 AM
1 of 20
8805 Edmundsbury Dr
8805 Edmundsbury Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8805 Edmundsbury Drive, Austin, TX 78747
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Steps to tour:
1) Text us
2) We'll quickly contact you back & confirm you're qualified for this rental
3) Schedule your tour for a time that works best for you
Tour even on evenings and weekends!
(RLNE5326177)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8805 Edmundsbury Dr have any available units?
8805 Edmundsbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8805 Edmundsbury Dr have?
Some of 8805 Edmundsbury Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8805 Edmundsbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8805 Edmundsbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8805 Edmundsbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8805 Edmundsbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8805 Edmundsbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8805 Edmundsbury Dr offers parking.
Does 8805 Edmundsbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8805 Edmundsbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8805 Edmundsbury Dr have a pool?
No, 8805 Edmundsbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8805 Edmundsbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 8805 Edmundsbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8805 Edmundsbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8805 Edmundsbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
