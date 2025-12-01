All apartments in Austin
8802 S 1st St 110157
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

8802 S 1st St 110157

8802 South 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8802 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Luxury 3Bd | W/D Incld | AccessGate | Gym | *Yards - Property Id: 159315

Community Features:
Poolside Cabana with WiFi, Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grilling Station, Business Center, Courtyard with Outdoor Fireplace, Bark Park & Pet Stations, 24-Hour Fitness Center, Infinity Edge Pool, Clubhouse with Game Room and Catering Kitchen.

Property Features:
Stainless Steel Appliances, Soaking Tubs, Upgraded Cabinetry and Countertops, Gas Range, Faux Wood Flooring*, Walk-In Closets, Patios & Balconies with Outdoor Storage, Washer & Dryer, Private Yards*

512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
donald.cummings@spiritre.com

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159315
Property Id 159315

(RLNE5682581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 S 1st St 110157 have any available units?
8802 S 1st St 110157 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8802 S 1st St 110157 have?
Some of 8802 S 1st St 110157's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 S 1st St 110157 currently offering any rent specials?
8802 S 1st St 110157 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 S 1st St 110157 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8802 S 1st St 110157 is pet friendly.
Does 8802 S 1st St 110157 offer parking?
No, 8802 S 1st St 110157 does not offer parking.
Does 8802 S 1st St 110157 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8802 S 1st St 110157 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 S 1st St 110157 have a pool?
Yes, 8802 S 1st St 110157 has a pool.
Does 8802 S 1st St 110157 have accessible units?
No, 8802 S 1st St 110157 does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 S 1st St 110157 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8802 S 1st St 110157 has units with dishwashers.

