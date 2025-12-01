8802 S 1st St 110157

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Luxury 3Bd | W/D Incld | AccessGate | Gym | *Yards - Property Id: 159315



Community Features:

Poolside Cabana with WiFi, Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grilling Station, Business Center, Courtyard with Outdoor Fireplace, Bark Park & Pet Stations, 24-Hour Fitness Center, Infinity Edge Pool, Clubhouse with Game Room and Catering Kitchen.



Property Features:

Stainless Steel Appliances, Soaking Tubs, Upgraded Cabinetry and Countertops, Gas Range, Faux Wood Flooring*, Walk-In Closets, Patios & Balconies with Outdoor Storage, Washer & Dryer, Private Yards*



512-784-5481

FB: @DonRentsIt

donald.cummings@spiritre.com



Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159315

Property Id 159315



(RLNE5682581)