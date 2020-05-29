8755 TX-71

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room carport dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage trash valet

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Everyone said you were crazy when you left that highly lucrative tech company job with the big equity package, big yearly bonuses, and christmas parties weren't totally awkward. What do you mean you're going to start a career in publishing semi-autobiographical spy fictional novels? Clearly, your peers and friends were perplexed, even worried! But whose laughing now? You're already on your third New York Times Best Seller's list, and Oprah has personally invited you on her show so she can introduce you to her book club.



Awash with fame and adornment from millions of fans, you can now rest easy in your new luxury South West Austin countryside apartment where you'll spend days sipping exquisite wines by the pool, hanging out with your new celebrity friends, and plotting your next adventurous career move (Taco Sommelier? Fitness Model? Professional Cactus Impersonator?)



Apartment Amenities



Unique 2 & 3 BR townhomes, some with attached garages & private yards, available



Gourmet kitchens with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances



Elegant granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms



42" espresso cabinets with brushed chrome hardware



Undermount extra deep stainless sink in kitchens



Plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries



Plank flooring throughout



Full-size washers and dryers and connections



Oversized bath tubs with tile surround



Stand alone showers with dual vanities



Designer lighting package with pendant lights in kitchens



Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms



USB outlets for charging electronics



Expansive walk-in closets



5 panel interior doors



Spacious patios and balconies



Private fenced yards



Views of Austin Hill Country



Community Amenities



Certified at LEED Gold & AEGB 2 Star Rated



Resort-style swimming pools with sundeck



Outdoor pool cabanas with full outdoor kitchen, fireplace and televisions



24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone with fitness classes on demand



Resident cyber zone and conference room



Game room with plasma TVs and kitchen



Java bar with Starbucks coffee



Gas grill with seating area



Hike and bike trails



Covered bicycle storage



Pet-friendly community with paw wash



Dog parks



Private pecan grove



Private resident garages



Carports available



Clothes care facility



Valet trash and community recycling program



Convenient access to the Hwy 71, Hwy 290, Southwest Parkway & William Cannon



