Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

8755 TX-71

8755 Texas Highway 71 · (512) 877-4008
Location

8755 Texas Highway 71, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
trash valet
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Everyone said you were crazy when you left that highly lucrative tech company job with the big equity package, big yearly bonuses, and christmas parties weren't totally awkward. What do you mean you're going to start a career in publishing semi-autobiographical spy fictional novels? Clearly, your peers and friends were perplexed, even worried! But whose laughing now? You're already on your third New York Times Best Seller's list, and Oprah has personally invited you on her show so she can introduce you to her book club.

Awash with fame and adornment from millions of fans, you can now rest easy in your new luxury South West Austin countryside apartment where you'll spend days sipping exquisite wines by the pool, hanging out with your new celebrity friends, and plotting your next adventurous career move (Taco Sommelier? Fitness Model? Professional Cactus Impersonator?)

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Unique 2 & 3 BR townhomes, some with attached garages & private yards, available

Gourmet kitchens with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances

Elegant granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms

42" espresso cabinets with brushed chrome hardware

Undermount extra deep stainless sink in kitchens

Plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries

Plank flooring throughout

Full-size washers and dryers and connections

Oversized bath tubs with tile surround

Stand alone showers with dual vanities

Designer lighting package with pendant lights in kitchens

Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms

USB outlets for charging electronics

Expansive walk-in closets

5 panel interior doors

Spacious patios and balconies

Private fenced yards

Views of Austin Hill Country

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Certified at LEED Gold & AEGB 2 Star Rated

Resort-style swimming pools with sundeck

Outdoor pool cabanas with full outdoor kitchen, fireplace and televisions

24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone with fitness classes on demand

Resident cyber zone and conference room

Game room with plasma TVs and kitchen

Java bar with Starbucks coffee

Gas grill with seating area

Hike and bike trails

Covered bicycle storage

Pet-friendly community with paw wash

Dog parks

Private pecan grove

Private resident garages

Carports available

Clothes care facility

Valet trash and community recycling program

Convenient access to the Hwy 71, Hwy 290, Southwest Parkway & William Cannon

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8755 TX-71 have any available units?
8755 TX-71 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8755 TX-71 have?
Some of 8755 TX-71's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8755 TX-71 currently offering any rent specials?
8755 TX-71 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8755 TX-71 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8755 TX-71 is pet friendly.
Does 8755 TX-71 offer parking?
Yes, 8755 TX-71 does offer parking.
Does 8755 TX-71 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8755 TX-71 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8755 TX-71 have a pool?
Yes, 8755 TX-71 has a pool.
Does 8755 TX-71 have accessible units?
Yes, 8755 TX-71 has accessible units.
Does 8755 TX-71 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8755 TX-71 does not have units with dishwashers.
