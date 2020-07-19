Rent Calculator
8743 Birmingham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
8743 Birmingham Drive
8743 Birmingham Drive
No Longer Available
Location
8743 Birmingham Drive, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location - Ready for New Tenant! -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8743 Birmingham Drive have any available units?
8743 Birmingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 8743 Birmingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8743 Birmingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8743 Birmingham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8743 Birmingham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8743 Birmingham Drive offer parking?
No, 8743 Birmingham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8743 Birmingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8743 Birmingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8743 Birmingham Drive have a pool?
No, 8743 Birmingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8743 Birmingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 8743 Birmingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8743 Birmingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8743 Birmingham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8743 Birmingham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8743 Birmingham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
