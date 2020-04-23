All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8720 Brodie Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8720 Brodie Ln
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

8720 Brodie Ln

8720 Brodie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8720 Brodie Lane, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8568330ae ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 Brodie Ln have any available units?
8720 Brodie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8720 Brodie Ln have?
Some of 8720 Brodie Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8720 Brodie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8720 Brodie Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 Brodie Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8720 Brodie Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8720 Brodie Ln offer parking?
No, 8720 Brodie Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8720 Brodie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 Brodie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 Brodie Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8720 Brodie Ln has a pool.
Does 8720 Brodie Ln have accessible units?
No, 8720 Brodie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 Brodie Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 Brodie Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue
Austin, TX 78757
Northland at the Arboretum
11500 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78750
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street
Austin, TX 78704
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin