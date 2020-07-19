All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

8714 Pineridge Dr B

8714 Pineridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8714 Pineridge Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81e09c60da ----
2 Bed 1 full bath Duplex with patio and fenced back yard in a great area near Anderson Mill and 183. Washer Dryer hookups in laundry room. Garage to park your car. Near Busline. Pets OK (Usual Breed Restrictions. ) Really Clean home ready for great new tenants. Great Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 Pineridge Dr B have any available units?
8714 Pineridge Dr B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8714 Pineridge Dr B have?
Some of 8714 Pineridge Dr B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8714 Pineridge Dr B currently offering any rent specials?
8714 Pineridge Dr B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 Pineridge Dr B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8714 Pineridge Dr B is pet friendly.
Does 8714 Pineridge Dr B offer parking?
Yes, 8714 Pineridge Dr B offers parking.
Does 8714 Pineridge Dr B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8714 Pineridge Dr B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 Pineridge Dr B have a pool?
No, 8714 Pineridge Dr B does not have a pool.
Does 8714 Pineridge Dr B have accessible units?
No, 8714 Pineridge Dr B does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 Pineridge Dr B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8714 Pineridge Dr B does not have units with dishwashers.
