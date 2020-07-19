8714 Pineridge Dr B

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81e09c60da ----

2 Bed 1 full bath Duplex with patio and fenced back yard in a great area near Anderson Mill and 183. Washer Dryer hookups in laundry room. Garage to park your car. Near Busline. Pets OK (Usual Breed Restrictions. ) Really Clean home ready for great new tenants. Great Location.