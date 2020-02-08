All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:26 AM

8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive

8708 Dittmar Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8708 Dittmar Oaks Dr, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Laminate flooring in main areas including family room. Converted garage can be 4th bedroom, game room, or study. Fenced-in backyard. No garage. Great South Austin Location close to major conveniences.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive have any available units?
8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
