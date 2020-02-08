8708 Dittmar Oaks Drive

Laminate flooring in main areas including family room. Converted garage can be 4th bedroom, game room, or study. Fenced-in backyard. No garage. Great South Austin Location close to major conveniences. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
