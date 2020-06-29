All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:09 PM

8703 Meridian Oak LN

8703 Meridian Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8703 Meridian Oak Lane, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Sweet home in great location! Well maintained single story home in quiet neighborhood of Crossing at Onion Creek. Easy commute to I35 and Slaughter lane and a short drive to the gigantic Southpark Meadow retail strip. $1600 for 15 Mos Lease Term. $1650 for 12 Mos Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 Meridian Oak LN have any available units?
8703 Meridian Oak LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8703 Meridian Oak LN currently offering any rent specials?
8703 Meridian Oak LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 Meridian Oak LN pet-friendly?
No, 8703 Meridian Oak LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8703 Meridian Oak LN offer parking?
No, 8703 Meridian Oak LN does not offer parking.
Does 8703 Meridian Oak LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8703 Meridian Oak LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 Meridian Oak LN have a pool?
No, 8703 Meridian Oak LN does not have a pool.
Does 8703 Meridian Oak LN have accessible units?
No, 8703 Meridian Oak LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 Meridian Oak LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8703 Meridian Oak LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 8703 Meridian Oak LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 8703 Meridian Oak LN does not have units with air conditioning.

