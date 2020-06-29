8703 Meridian Oak LN

Sweet home in great location! Well maintained single story home in quiet neighborhood of Crossing at Onion Creek. Easy commute to I35 and Slaughter lane and a short drive to the gigantic Southpark Meadow retail strip. $1600 for 15 Mos Lease Term. $1650 for 12 Mos Lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
