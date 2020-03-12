Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120
Last updated April 9 2020 at 8:45 AM
8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120
8701 West Parmer Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8701 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78729
Amenities
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
hot tub
this is a contemporary loft with all the furnishings. The loft is close to restaurants, cleaners, spa, dentist, doctors, hair salons. Perfect for executives visiting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 have any available units?
8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 currently offering any rent specials?
8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 pet-friendly?
No, 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 offer parking?
No, 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 does not offer parking.
Does 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 have a pool?
No, 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 does not have a pool.
Does 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 have accessible units?
No, 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8701 W Parmer Lane, 2120 does not have units with air conditioning.
