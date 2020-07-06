All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8701 W Hwy-71.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8701 W Hwy-71
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:25 AM

8701 W Hwy-71

8701 W Highway 71 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8701 W Highway 71, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
trash valet
yoga
In the Apartment Hunt?

  Hello! I'm Alex. I was born and raised in Miami, and eventually moved to Austin once I heard all of the breakfast taco legends. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the apartment locating business. Which means I also double as a tour guide if you're moving from out of town. Even cooler, I triple as an excellent food recommender person. Not sure if there's a word for that.

====== You've finally decided to pull the trigger and sign up for this lovely West Austin apartment. The Vatican blows it's famous white smoke typically reserved for new Popes. Thousands of revelers around the world hit the streets in festive jubilance. That country will all those war problems announced a sweet peace deal to end violence. 

  That band you loved when you were younger spontaneously announces a comeback tour which nobody thought would ever happen, and they've personally invited you with backstage passes. That big publishing company has reached out to give you an giant advance for a book deal (it hadn't even occurred to you to write a book, but I guess now you are). Anyways, this place is sweet so you should come check it out!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Ornamental White Granite Countertops

White Subway Tile Backsplash

Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures

Dark Cabinets With Brushed Nickel Accents

Worldly Gray Paint With White Trim

Satin Nickel Kitchen Faucet And Stainless Steel Sink

Usb Outlets In Kitchen

Garden Soaking Tubs And Stand-Up Showers

Fenced In Yards And Sunrooms

Vaulted Ceiling

Balcony

Fireplace

Wood-Inspired Vinyl Plank Flooring

Stunning Hill Country Views

Full Size Washer And Dryers

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Carports Available

Limited Access Gates

Resident Lounge With Flat-Screen Tv And Billiards

Cyber Café and Conference Lounge with Wifi

Starbucks Coffee And Tea Bar

Yoga Studio

Outdoor Poolside Kitchen

Modern, Pool Tile And Matching Umbrellas

Valet Trash Pick-Up

Updated Exercise Studio With On-Demand Classes

Garages

Poolside Outdoor Flat Screen Tv

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 W Hwy-71 have any available units?
8701 W Hwy-71 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 W Hwy-71 have?
Some of 8701 W Hwy-71's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 W Hwy-71 currently offering any rent specials?
8701 W Hwy-71 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 W Hwy-71 pet-friendly?
No, 8701 W Hwy-71 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8701 W Hwy-71 offer parking?
Yes, 8701 W Hwy-71 offers parking.
Does 8701 W Hwy-71 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8701 W Hwy-71 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 W Hwy-71 have a pool?
Yes, 8701 W Hwy-71 has a pool.
Does 8701 W Hwy-71 have accessible units?
Yes, 8701 W Hwy-71 has accessible units.
Does 8701 W Hwy-71 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 W Hwy-71 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop
Austin, TX 78735
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
James on South First
8800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78729
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704
Broadstone Crossing
12430 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin