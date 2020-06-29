All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A

8700 Clearbrook Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8700 Clearbrook Trail, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great floor plan with two bedrooms and two baths. Vinyl plank flooring in all areas. Spacious living/dining area with fireplace. Skylight in master bath. Single car garage. Covered patio & small yard. Conveniently located off Anderson Mill Rd between Parmer and 183.

(RLNE5351962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A have any available units?
8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A have?
Some of 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A offers parking.
Does 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A have a pool?
No, 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A have accessible units?
No, 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl
Austin, TX 78735
Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin