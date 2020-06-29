8700 Clearbrook Trl Unit A

Great floor plan with two bedrooms and two baths. Vinyl plank flooring in all areas. Spacious living/dining area with fireplace. Skylight in master bath. Single car garage. Covered patio & small yard. Conveniently located off Anderson Mill Rd between Parmer and 183.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
