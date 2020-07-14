8636 Harrier DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

NW craftsman style home with plenty of upgrades. Beautiful tile floors, granite, vaulted ceilings, and upgraded fixtures can be found throughout. The fenced-in backyard with its covered patio. Elderly indoor cat, don't let out. DUE TO COVID-19, masks are mandatory. Only 2 prospective tenants accompanied by Realtor at all showings. Shoes must be removed at the door prior to entry. Hand sanitizer will be provided & MUST be used prior to entering the home. HOME IS DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM COMMUNITY POOL.