8636 Harrier DR

Amenities
NW craftsman style home with plenty of upgrades. Beautiful tile floors, granite, vaulted ceilings, and upgraded fixtures can be found throughout. The fenced-in backyard with its covered patio. Elderly indoor cat, don't let out. DUE TO COVID-19, masks are mandatory. Only 2 prospective tenants accompanied by Realtor at all showings. Shoes must be removed at the door prior to entry. Hand sanitizer will be provided & MUST be used prior to entering the home. HOME IS DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM COMMUNITY POOL.