Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:22 PM

8636 Harrier DR

8636 Harrier Drive · (512) 518-3793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8636 Harrier Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
NW craftsman style home with plenty of upgrades. Beautiful tile floors, granite, vaulted ceilings, and upgraded fixtures can be found throughout. The fenced-in backyard with its covered patio. Elderly indoor cat, don't let out. DUE TO COVID-19, masks are mandatory. Only 2 prospective tenants accompanied by Realtor at all showings. Shoes must be removed at the door prior to entry. Hand sanitizer will be provided & MUST be used prior to entering the home. HOME IS DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM COMMUNITY POOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8636 Harrier DR have any available units?
8636 Harrier DR has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8636 Harrier DR have?
Some of 8636 Harrier DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8636 Harrier DR currently offering any rent specials?
8636 Harrier DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8636 Harrier DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8636 Harrier DR is pet friendly.
Does 8636 Harrier DR offer parking?
Yes, 8636 Harrier DR offers parking.
Does 8636 Harrier DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8636 Harrier DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8636 Harrier DR have a pool?
Yes, 8636 Harrier DR has a pool.
Does 8636 Harrier DR have accessible units?
No, 8636 Harrier DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8636 Harrier DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8636 Harrier DR has units with dishwashers.
