---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/461505d0ad ---- The Neighborhood Ridgeview is an oasis in the midst of a thriving city. We are less than 10 miles to Zilker Metropolitan Park and Barton Springs. Just minutes away from Downtown Austin you can take advantage of all the city has to offer then escape the fast pace lifestlye in the privacy of your spacious new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8618 Brodie have any available units?
8618 Brodie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8618 Brodie have?
Some of 8618 Brodie's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8618 Brodie currently offering any rent specials?
8618 Brodie is not currently offering any rent specials.