8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E

Inside your apartment:

Spacious open-concept floorplan

Fully-equipped kitchen with oak cabinets

Kitchen pantry*

Pass-through serving bar

Wood-burning fireplace

Washer and dryer connections

Spacious closets

Vaulted ceilings*

Patio or balcony with extra storage



Around our community:

Three saltwater swimming pools

24 hour fitness center with high-end equipment

Tennis court

Beautiful clubhouse with top notch pool table

Business center

Free wifi at pool area

Round Rock Independent School District

Pet friendly



Other services:

Online rent payment and maintenance scheduling

24 hour emergency maintenance



*In select homes



Pet Policy:

Pet deposit and pet rent required. Aggressive breeds not allowed.

Contact leasing office for additional details.