Inside your apartment: Spacious open-concept floorplan Fully-equipped kitchen with oak cabinets Kitchen pantry* Pass-through serving bar Wood-burning fireplace Washer and dryer connections Spacious closets Vaulted ceilings* Patio or balcony with extra storage
Around our community: Three saltwater swimming pools 24 hour fitness center with high-end equipment Tennis court Beautiful clubhouse with top notch pool table Business center Free wifi at pool area Round Rock Independent School District Pet friendly
Other services: Online rent payment and maintenance scheduling 24 hour emergency maintenance
*In select homes
Pet Policy: Pet deposit and pet rent required. Aggressive breeds not allowed. Contact leasing office for additional details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E have any available units?
8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E have?
Some of 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E currently offering any rent specials?
8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E pet-friendly?
Yes, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E is pet friendly.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E offer parking?
Yes, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E offers parking.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E have a pool?
Yes, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E has a pool.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E have accessible units?
No, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: E does not have units with dishwashers.
