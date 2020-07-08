All apartments in Austin
8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B

8617 Spicewood Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

8617 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Features and Amenities

Inside your apartment:
Spacious open-concept floorplan
Fully-equipped kitchen with oak cabinets
Kitchen pantry*
Pass-through serving bar
Wood-burning fireplace
Washer and dryer connections
Spacious closets
Vaulted ceilings*
Patio or balcony with extra storage

Around our community:
Three saltwater swimming pools
24 hour fitness center with high-end equipment
Tennis court
Beautiful clubhouse with top notch pool table
Business center
Free wifi at pool area
Round Rock Independent School District
Pet friendly

Other services:
Online rent payment and maintenance scheduling
24 hour emergency maintenance

*In select homes

Pet Policy:
Pet deposit and pet rent required. Aggressive breeds not allowed.
Contact leasing office for additional details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B have any available units?
8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B have?
Some of 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B currently offering any rent specials?
8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B is pet friendly.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B offer parking?
Yes, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B offers parking.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B have a pool?
Yes, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B has a pool.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B have accessible units?
No, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd Unit: B does not have units with dishwashers.

