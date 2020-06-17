All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8613 Ruddington Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8613 Ruddington Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8613 Ruddington Dr

8613 Ruddington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8613 Ruddington Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4622843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 Ruddington Dr have any available units?
8613 Ruddington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8613 Ruddington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8613 Ruddington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 Ruddington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8613 Ruddington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8613 Ruddington Dr offer parking?
No, 8613 Ruddington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8613 Ruddington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8613 Ruddington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 Ruddington Dr have a pool?
No, 8613 Ruddington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8613 Ruddington Dr have accessible units?
No, 8613 Ruddington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 Ruddington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8613 Ruddington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8613 Ruddington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8613 Ruddington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Mesh 2
2103 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr
Austin, TX 78704
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park
Austin, TX 78705
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin