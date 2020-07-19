Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive
8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive
8612 Dittmar Oaks Dr
No Longer Available
Location
8612 Dittmar Oaks Dr, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
garage
4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with game room upstairs. 2 car garage and spacious yard. All appliances included. Call/Text Megan to schedule a showing today! (512) 572-3166
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive have any available units?
8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8612 Dittmar Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
