8606 Mesa Drive

Amenities
BRAND NEW UPGRADES & RENOVATIONS
+Stylish Granite Countertops (Kitchen/All Bathrooms)
+Custom Tiled walk-in Shower (Master Bathroom)
+Newly Painted Interior
+All New Fans, Faucets, Interior Lighting & Shower Fixtures
+New Levolor Window Blinds
LOCAL SCHOOLS:
*Anderson HS
*Murchison MS
*Hill Elementary
LAYOUT:
*Approximately 2200 sqft
*Large Master Bedroom/Bath Suite (Downstairs)
*Two Bedrooms w\ Jack & Jill Bathroom (Upstairs)
*Huge Kitchen w\ Stained Wooden Cabinets, Island Counter, Eating Area & Big Pantry
*Massive Living Room w\ Vaulted Ceiling
*Dinning Room could be an Office, or Study
*Utility Room Hook Ups for a Washer & Electric/Gas Dryer
*Two-Car Garage/Automatic Door Opener w\ Shelved Storage Room & Attic Storage
*Large Closets throughout
*Fenced backyard w\ patio & Leafguard gutters
*Yard Professionally Maintained
FURNISHED:
+Carrier Dual Zone AC
+GE Self-cleaning Oven
+Kitchen Aid-Electric Glass Cook-Top w\ vent
+Bosch-Dishwasher
+Sink Disposer
+Gas Hot Water Heater
