8606 Mesa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW UPGRADES & RENOVATIONS

+Stylish Granite Countertops (Kitchen/All Bathrooms)

+Custom Tiled walk-in Shower (Master Bathroom)

+Newly Painted Interior

+All New Fans, Faucets, Interior Lighting & Shower Fixtures

+New Levolor Window Blinds



LOCAL SCHOOLS:

*Anderson HS

*Murchison MS

*Hill Elementary



LAYOUT:

*Approximately 2200 sqft

*Large Master Bedroom/Bath Suite (Downstairs)

*Two Bedrooms w\ Jack & Jill Bathroom (Upstairs)

*Huge Kitchen w\ Stained Wooden Cabinets, Island Counter, Eating Area & Big Pantry

*Massive Living Room w\ Vaulted Ceiling

*Dinning Room could be an Office, or Study

*Utility Room Hook Ups for a Washer & Electric/Gas Dryer

*Two-Car Garage/Automatic Door Opener w\ Shelved Storage Room & Attic Storage

*Large Closets throughout

*Fenced backyard w\ patio & Leafguard gutters

*Yard Professionally Maintained



FURNISHED:

+Carrier Dual Zone AC

+GE Self-cleaning Oven

+Kitchen Aid-Electric Glass Cook-Top w\ vent

+Bosch-Dishwasher

+Sink Disposer

+Gas Hot Water Heater



