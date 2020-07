Amenities

Located in the heart of Holly, get ready to explore to the best restaurants, parks, and bars on the eastside. Minutes from Launderette, La Barbecue, Juan in a Million, H-E-B, Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Metz Neighborhood Park & Lustre Pearl East. This new ADU is stacked with modern appliances and boasts a large walk-in closet. With concrete floors in the living room, large sunroom, and private parking spot, you will truly be living the eastside dream.