Austin, TX
8509 Burrell Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 12:58 AM

8509 Burrell Drive

8509 Burrell Drive · No Longer Available
Austin
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

8509 Burrell Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Wooten

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful finish out with updated paint and wood flooring~ Fresh carpet int he bedrooms~original tile in the bathroom~1 car garage~Washer dryer connections~Great North Central location~Walk to local shopping and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 Burrell Drive have any available units?
8509 Burrell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8509 Burrell Drive have?
Some of 8509 Burrell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8509 Burrell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8509 Burrell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 Burrell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8509 Burrell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8509 Burrell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8509 Burrell Drive offers parking.
Does 8509 Burrell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8509 Burrell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 Burrell Drive have a pool?
No, 8509 Burrell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8509 Burrell Drive have accessible units?
No, 8509 Burrell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 Burrell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8509 Burrell Drive has units with dishwashers.
