Wonderful finish out with updated paint and wood flooring~ Fresh carpet int he bedrooms~original tile in the bathroom~1 car garage~Washer dryer connections~Great North Central location~Walk to local shopping and restaurants
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8509 Burrell Drive have any available units?
8509 Burrell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8509 Burrell Drive have?
Some of 8509 Burrell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8509 Burrell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8509 Burrell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 Burrell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8509 Burrell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8509 Burrell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8509 Burrell Drive offers parking.
Does 8509 Burrell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8509 Burrell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 Burrell Drive have a pool?
No, 8509 Burrell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8509 Burrell Drive have accessible units?
No, 8509 Burrell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 Burrell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8509 Burrell Drive has units with dishwashers.