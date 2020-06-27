All apartments in Austin
Location

8412 Daleview Drive, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
8412 Daleview 78757 - 3 bed, 2 bath with two large living rooms & POOL!! $2250 - Pool on property, great house in superb area. House in great condition. Two living areas, one fireplace, outside parking.

(RLNE2282386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8412 DALEVIEW DR have any available units?
8412 DALEVIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8412 DALEVIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
8412 DALEVIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 DALEVIEW DR pet-friendly?
No, 8412 DALEVIEW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8412 DALEVIEW DR offer parking?
Yes, 8412 DALEVIEW DR offers parking.
Does 8412 DALEVIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8412 DALEVIEW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 DALEVIEW DR have a pool?
Yes, 8412 DALEVIEW DR has a pool.
Does 8412 DALEVIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 8412 DALEVIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 DALEVIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8412 DALEVIEW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8412 DALEVIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8412 DALEVIEW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
