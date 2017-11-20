All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

8408 Millway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8408 Millway Drive, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tastefully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Allandale Estates - Tasteful Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Allandale Estates ~ Large Open Living Room w/Fireplace ~ Wood Flooring Throughout ~ Granite Counter-tops w/Tiled Backslash ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Large Master Bedroom with Shower in Full Bath and Walk In Closet ~ Big Back Yard with Privacy Fencing and a Great Covered Patio For Outdoor Living Space ~ 2 Car Garage w/Openers ~ Close to Mopac & 183 ~ Schools, Shopping and Dining Nearby

(RLNE3876559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 Millway Dr have any available units?
8408 Millway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8408 Millway Dr have?
Some of 8408 Millway Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8408 Millway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8408 Millway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 Millway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8408 Millway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8408 Millway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8408 Millway Dr offers parking.
Does 8408 Millway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8408 Millway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 Millway Dr have a pool?
No, 8408 Millway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8408 Millway Dr have accessible units?
No, 8408 Millway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 Millway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8408 Millway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
