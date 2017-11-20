8408 Millway Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tastefully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Allandale Estates - Tasteful Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Allandale Estates ~ Large Open Living Room w/Fireplace ~ Wood Flooring Throughout ~ Granite Counter-tops w/Tiled Backslash ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Large Master Bedroom with Shower in Full Bath and Walk In Closet ~ Big Back Yard with Privacy Fencing and a Great Covered Patio For Outdoor Living Space ~ 2 Car Garage w/Openers ~ Close to Mopac & 183 ~ Schools, Shopping and Dining Nearby



(RLNE3876559)