All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8408 Alum Rock.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
8408 Alum Rock
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM
8408 Alum Rock
8408 Alum Rock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8408 Alum Rock Drive, Austin, TX 78747
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
8408 Alum Rock Available 06/01/19 Nice, Affordable 2-1. South Austin - Nice 2-1, Nice paint. Large fenced in back yard.
(RLNE3220524)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8408 Alum Rock have any available units?
8408 Alum Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 8408 Alum Rock currently offering any rent specials?
8408 Alum Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 Alum Rock pet-friendly?
No, 8408 Alum Rock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 8408 Alum Rock offer parking?
No, 8408 Alum Rock does not offer parking.
Does 8408 Alum Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8408 Alum Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 Alum Rock have a pool?
No, 8408 Alum Rock does not have a pool.
Does 8408 Alum Rock have accessible units?
No, 8408 Alum Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 Alum Rock have units with dishwashers?
No, 8408 Alum Rock does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8408 Alum Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 8408 Alum Rock does not have units with air conditioning.
