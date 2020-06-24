PER OWNER HOA RULES MINIMUM 20 LB PET LIMIT*WONDERFUL CORNER TOWNHOUSE THAT HAS BEEN UPDATED*SILESTONE COUNTERTOPS*TILE BACKSPLASH*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*REF STAYS AND WARRANTED*ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS*CUTE COURTYARD & BALCONY OFF THE MASTER BEDROOM*STORAGE ROOM*LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS*CLOSE IN LOCATION TO SHOPPING AND GROCERY STORES*10 MINUTES TO THE DOMAIN*HIT ALL MAJOR ROADS - 183/RESEARCH/620/TOLLWAY-GREAT LOCATION*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8340 Fathom CIR have any available units?
8340 Fathom CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8340 Fathom CIR have?
Some of 8340 Fathom CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8340 Fathom CIR currently offering any rent specials?
8340 Fathom CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 Fathom CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8340 Fathom CIR is pet friendly.
Does 8340 Fathom CIR offer parking?
No, 8340 Fathom CIR does not offer parking.
Does 8340 Fathom CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8340 Fathom CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 Fathom CIR have a pool?
No, 8340 Fathom CIR does not have a pool.
Does 8340 Fathom CIR have accessible units?
No, 8340 Fathom CIR does not have accessible units.