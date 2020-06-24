8340 Fathom CIR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PER OWNER HOA RULES MINIMUM 20 LB PET LIMIT*WONDERFUL CORNER TOWNHOUSE THAT HAS BEEN UPDATED*SILESTONE COUNTERTOPS*TILE BACKSPLASH*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*REF STAYS AND WARRANTED*ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS*CUTE COURTYARD & BALCONY OFF THE MASTER BEDROOM*STORAGE ROOM*LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS*CLOSE IN LOCATION TO SHOPPING AND GROCERY STORES*10 MINUTES TO THE DOMAIN*HIT ALL MAJOR ROADS - 183/RESEARCH/620/TOLLWAY-GREAT LOCATION*