Fully beautiful Updated, Private Duplex/Townhome, with master balcony, Awesome backyard, fire place. Fridge, washer & dryer, short term lease available. it could be leased fully furnished, Please contact agent for all details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8309 Bradford Edward CV have any available units?
8309 Bradford Edward CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8309 Bradford Edward CV have?
Some of 8309 Bradford Edward CV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 Bradford Edward CV currently offering any rent specials?
8309 Bradford Edward CV is not currently offering any rent specials.