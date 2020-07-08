Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8308 Reeda Ln.
Last updated May 8 2020
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8308 Reeda Ln.
8308 Reeda Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8308 Reeda Lane, Austin, TX 78757
Wooten
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2/1/1 available for May! - Cozy and cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a 1 car garage. Great location! Walk to restaurants on Burnet Road! Large fenced back yard, pets okay!
(RLNE3802979)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8308 Reeda Ln. have any available units?
8308 Reeda Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 8308 Reeda Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8308 Reeda Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 Reeda Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8308 Reeda Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 8308 Reeda Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 8308 Reeda Ln. offers parking.
Does 8308 Reeda Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 Reeda Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 Reeda Ln. have a pool?
No, 8308 Reeda Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 8308 Reeda Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8308 Reeda Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 Reeda Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8308 Reeda Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8308 Reeda Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8308 Reeda Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
