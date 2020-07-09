Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge internet cafe gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ebdadfa0a1 ---- It\'s a dream transformed into reality waiting for you when you live in our luxury apartments in Austin, TX. Our dramatic apartment homes feature exceptional living space and lavish finishes. Inside you will find bamboo flooring, expansive balconies, solar shades, eco-friendly appliances and so much more. Additionally, the dine-in gourmet kitchens showcase granite counter top cooking islands and stainless steel appliances. Premium penthouse residences with double height glass windows are also available. Our pet-friendly community provides impeccable amenities such as a 24-hour concierge service, a heated pool, an upgraded fitness studio, and a 4,000-square foot outdoor lounge, just to name a few. Contact us or schedule a tour today to see for yourself what you are missing at The Monarch by Windsor. Community Amenities Apartment Amenities 8,000 square foot cyber cafwith double-sided fireplace Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas 24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment 6 Story private parking garage Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Complimentary Guest Parking Bicycle Storage with Repair Station Storage Facilities Furnished Apartments Services: ? 24-hour Concierge ? 24-hour Dry Cleaning Pick up service ? Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program ? Notary Public ? On-site Professional Management and 24-hour Emergency Maintenance ? Wi-Fi hotspots in Amenity Areas ? Online Payments Available ? Parcel Management Location: ? Walk Score of 93 and Bike Score of 98 ? One block from Whole Foods Flagship Store and Trader Joe\'s ? Close proximity to Shoal Creek Hiking, Biking, and Running Trails ? Five minute walk to West 6th Street Entertainment District ? Easy access to University of Texas, Austin Convention Center, Brackenridge Hospital and St. David?s Medical Center Large cyber cafwith double-sided fireplace at THE MONARCH BY WINDSOR, 801 West Fifth Street, Austin 8,000 square foot cyber cafwith double-sided fireplace Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar at THE MONARCH BY WINDSOR, 801 West Fifth Street, Austin, TX 78703 Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas at THE MONARCH BY WINDSOR, 801 West Fifth Street, TX, 78703 Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas 24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment at THE MONARCH BY WINDSOR, 801 West Fifth Street, TX 24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment Pet Policy Pets - Max 2 allowed, One time Fee $350.00, Rent $20.00, Deposit $250.00 Comments: We are a pet-friendly community that accepts up to two cats or dogs per apartment weighing less than 100 pounds each. Certain breeds of dogs are restricted. Please contact the leasing office with any questions regarding breed restrictions. All pets are subject to management approval and management reserves the right to deny or rescind pet privileges as outlined in the lease agreement.