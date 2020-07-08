822 E. 11th Street

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Well-designed studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes
Panoramic Skyline Views of Downtown Austin, the Government Center, UT stadium, and East Austin.
Three Custom Interior Packages
Wood-style or polished concrete flooring throughout the entire apartment
Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, faucets with pull down sprays, custom cabinetry and glass tile backsplash with modern pendant lighting
Dramatic living spaces with high ceilings and oversized windows
Generous bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds and ceiling fans with decorative lighting Impressive walk-in closets
Luxury bathrooms with solid slab countertops and garden tubs or walk-in showers
Custom framed mirrors and oversized soaking tubs
Select residences include: terraces, kitchen islands, double vanity sinks, separate showers, computer desk, niches and 10’ to 15’ ceilings
Energy efficient full-size washer and dryers
Community Amenities
Cyber lounge with computers, a printer and private study rooms
Game courtyard with community grills, bocce ball court, and life size chess board
Pool courtyard with resort-style pool, sun shelf, and cabana sitting areas
Expansive fitness center with 24 hour access
4th floor sky lounge and sky terrace with HDTV and impressive downtown views
HDTV lounge with billiards table, shuffle board, and complimentary coffee bar
Gated vehicle parking garage
Bicycle storage with repair station
Enclosed multi-level Pet Park with K9 grass, watering station, and seating area
Pet Spa
Storage Facilites
24-Hour ATM
Onsite Management and 24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Walk Score of 87 and Bike Score of 93
Convenient commute to UT Austin, University Medical, and the Government Center
Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in East Austin
Less than a mile to Downtown Austin
Direct Access to IH-35
Near the famous Franklin Barbeque
Bike to the Waterfront, Liberty Lake, Zilker Park, or Austin Memorial
