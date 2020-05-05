8210 Bent Tree #118

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Terrific one bedroom Condo close to Mopac and Steck - Terrific location for this one story condo minutes to Alamo Drafthouse, Hopdoddy, Torchy's, Domain, UT Shuttle. Bright living area, separate dining or office space, large bedroom with huge closet, hall storage with built-in shelves. Kitchen has pantry, refrigerator. Patio space for container gardening, hanging out. No Carpet. Comes with wall mounted TV. One reserved parking space. Beautifully landscaped grounds shaded by many towering trees, sparkling pool, clubhouse.



(RLNE4823804)