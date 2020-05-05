All apartments in Austin
8210 Bent Tree #118
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8210 Bent Tree #118

8210 Bent Tree Road · (512) 420-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8210 Bent Tree Road, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8210 Bent Tree #118 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Terrific one bedroom Condo close to Mopac and Steck - Terrific location for this one story condo minutes to Alamo Drafthouse, Hopdoddy, Torchy's, Domain, UT Shuttle. Bright living area, separate dining or office space, large bedroom with huge closet, hall storage with built-in shelves. Kitchen has pantry, refrigerator. Patio space for container gardening, hanging out. No Carpet. Comes with wall mounted TV. One reserved parking space. Beautifully landscaped grounds shaded by many towering trees, sparkling pool, clubhouse.

(RLNE4823804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8210 Bent Tree #118 have any available units?
8210 Bent Tree #118 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8210 Bent Tree #118 have?
Some of 8210 Bent Tree #118's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8210 Bent Tree #118 currently offering any rent specials?
8210 Bent Tree #118 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 Bent Tree #118 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8210 Bent Tree #118 is pet friendly.
Does 8210 Bent Tree #118 offer parking?
Yes, 8210 Bent Tree #118 does offer parking.
Does 8210 Bent Tree #118 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8210 Bent Tree #118 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 Bent Tree #118 have a pool?
Yes, 8210 Bent Tree #118 has a pool.
Does 8210 Bent Tree #118 have accessible units?
No, 8210 Bent Tree #118 does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 Bent Tree #118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8210 Bent Tree #118 does not have units with dishwashers.
