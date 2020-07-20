Rent Calculator
All apartments in Austin
Home
Austin, TX
8203 Seminary Ridge DR
Last updated April 21 2019 at 5:43 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8203 Seminary Ridge DR
8203 Seminary Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8203 Seminary Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8203 Seminary Ridge DR have any available units?
8203 Seminary Ridge DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 8203 Seminary Ridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
8203 Seminary Ridge DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 Seminary Ridge DR pet-friendly?
No, 8203 Seminary Ridge DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 8203 Seminary Ridge DR offer parking?
No, 8203 Seminary Ridge DR does not offer parking.
Does 8203 Seminary Ridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8203 Seminary Ridge DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 Seminary Ridge DR have a pool?
No, 8203 Seminary Ridge DR does not have a pool.
Does 8203 Seminary Ridge DR have accessible units?
No, 8203 Seminary Ridge DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 Seminary Ridge DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8203 Seminary Ridge DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 Seminary Ridge DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8203 Seminary Ridge DR does not have units with air conditioning.
