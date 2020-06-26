All apartments in Austin
8202 Los Ranchos Drive

Location

8202 Los Ranchos Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Austin Two Story - Vaulted Ceilings! - This South Austin two story home is nicely updated. Enjoy the open floor plan, spacious feeling, vaulted ceilings and easy floor plan. Kitchen features granite counter tops. Two guest bedrooms downstairs and spacious master suite upstairs. Vinyl plank flooring, carpeting and ceiling fans present.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE4964706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8202 Los Ranchos Drive have any available units?
8202 Los Ranchos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8202 Los Ranchos Drive have?
Some of 8202 Los Ranchos Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8202 Los Ranchos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8202 Los Ranchos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8202 Los Ranchos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8202 Los Ranchos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8202 Los Ranchos Drive offer parking?
No, 8202 Los Ranchos Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8202 Los Ranchos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8202 Los Ranchos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8202 Los Ranchos Drive have a pool?
No, 8202 Los Ranchos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8202 Los Ranchos Drive have accessible units?
No, 8202 Los Ranchos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8202 Los Ranchos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8202 Los Ranchos Drive has units with dishwashers.
