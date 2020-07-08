All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 15 2019 at 2:44 PM

819 S Lamar Blvd

819 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

819 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Whew! The internet sure does unlock a lot of new career opportunities. It wasn’t long ago that you were struggling to figure out that new side gig. The one that was going to let you tell your boss to shove it, and travel to exotic places like Thailand while making money while you sleep.

Well, you have finally done it! It turns out the online market for origami dog toys it far more lucrative than you or anybody would have imagined. Business has gone so well, you can easily afford to work remotely in this luxury vegas pool style oasis. In one tab, you can see all the remote workers you’ve hired to run your business automatically. In the other tab, you’ve got Google Flights open wondering which exotic Southeast Asian paradise you are going to work from next.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

One and two-bedroom floor plans

Wood-style flooring throughout living areas

Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry

Granite countertops with natural stone backsplash

Open living spaces featuring ample windows

Studies and computer desks

Terraces and Juliet balconies

Dry bars

Spacious carpeted bedrooms that accommodate king size beds

Generous walk-in closet space with linen shelving

Luxury bathrooms with oversized garden tubs

Dual vanities and stand-up showers

Energy-efficient washers and dryers

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resort-style pool and lounge area

Pool courtyard with cabanas, covered seating, and dual-sided fireplace

Custom outdoor bar and multiple grilling areas

Austin's largest private pet park with 1.5 acres of outdoor space

Courtyard with outdoor kitchen, dining areas and fireplace

24-hour fitness club with Technogym equipment

Clubhouse with theater

Gourmet kitchen with private dining room

HDTV lounge with billiards

E-lounge with WiFi access and tablet desks

6,000 square feet of on-site retail

Private conference room

EV Charging Stations

Dedicated parking with controlled entry access

Creative office suites available

Walkscore of 85 and Bikescore of 93

Walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment and public transportation

Minutes from Downtown Austin, Zilker Park, Lady Bird Lake, Barton Creek, Palmer Event Center and ZACH Theater

Resident Social Events

------------------------------------

Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy!

I am Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating, your (hopefully soon to be) guide to Austin. I am a local Austinite who speaks fluent English, Thai, and Breakfasttaco-ese. My team and I have helped over a hundred people find new places to live in Austin, so we are pretty good at it! Please reach out to me so I can help you find the perfect place to live. I am free to work with!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
819 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 S Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 819 S Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
819 S Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 S Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 819 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 819 S Lamar Blvd offers parking.
Does 819 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 S Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 819 S Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 819 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 819 S Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 819 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

