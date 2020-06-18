815 W 5th St

Amenities
Wouldn't it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole "actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens" thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that.
Apartment Amenities
Exceptional gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances
Granite Countertop Islands and Tile Backsplashes
Gas Ranges
Hardwood flooring
Floor to Ceiling Window Walls
Window Shades
Fireplaces
Oversized glass-railed balconies
Expansive Walk-In Closets
Luxurious bathrooms with Walk-In Showers
Washer & Dryer
Community Amenities
8,000 square foot cyber café with double-sided fireplace
Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar
Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas
24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment
6 Story private parking garage
Electrical Vehicle Charging Station
Complimentary Guest Parking
Bicycle Storage with Repair Station
Storage Facilities
Services:
24-hour Concierge
24-hour Dry Cleaning Pick up service
Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program
Notary Public
On-site Professional Management and 24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Wi-Fi hotspots in Amenity Areas
Online Payments Available
Parcel Management
Easy access to University of Texas, Austin Convention Center, Brackenridge Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.