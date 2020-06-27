Rent Calculator
813 E Oltorf ST
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM
813 E Oltorf ST
813 East Oltorf Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
813 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 E Oltorf ST have any available units?
813 E Oltorf ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 813 E Oltorf ST have?
Some of 813 E Oltorf ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 813 E Oltorf ST currently offering any rent specials?
813 E Oltorf ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 E Oltorf ST pet-friendly?
No, 813 E Oltorf ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 813 E Oltorf ST offer parking?
No, 813 E Oltorf ST does not offer parking.
Does 813 E Oltorf ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 E Oltorf ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 E Oltorf ST have a pool?
Yes, 813 E Oltorf ST has a pool.
Does 813 E Oltorf ST have accessible units?
No, 813 E Oltorf ST does not have accessible units.
Does 813 E Oltorf ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 E Oltorf ST has units with dishwashers.
