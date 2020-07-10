All apartments in Austin
812 East 11th St

812 East 11th Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

812 East 11th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Looking for a new apartment?
 

Whats up! I'm Alex. I'm basically your awesome new apartment hunting sidekick. I'm the Robin to your Batman, the jelly to your peanut butter, the Clyde to your Bonnie. You get the idea. You also don't have to pay me anything. How cool is that? Hit me up so we can get this party started.
Find me on my website, Austinwithalex .com!

Fake news! Witch Hunt! No Collusion! We get it, you've been unfairly persecuted in your string of victories in your co ed intramural softball team. Your enemies have claimed you've received unfair assistance from that nefarious team Houston. But you know better. Theunprecedented y're just peanut butter and jealous of you. Anyways, your unprecedented reign of victorious co ed intramural softball winningness has brought upon you spoils and riches you've never had before. With your new found powers of wealth through totally non colluded gains, you've now decided to find yourself a nice new beautiful East Austin apartment that happens to have a sweet dog park and cool neighbors (like me!, I live here!)

So yeah, I find people cool apartments in Austin. You should totally reach out to me.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Well-designed studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes

Panoramic Skyline Views of Downtown Austin, the Government Center, UT stadium, and East Austin.

Three Custom Interior Packages

Wood-style or polished concrete flooring throughout the entire apartment

Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, faucets with pull down sprays, custom cabinetry and glass tile backsplash with modern pendant lighting

Dramatic living spaces with high ceilings and oversized windows

Generous bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds and ceiling fans with decorative lighting Impressive walk-in closets

Impressive walk-in closets

Luxury bathrooms with solid slab countertops and garden tubs or walk-in showers

Custom framed mirrors and oversized soaking tubs

Select residences include: terraces, kitchen islands, double vanity sinks, separate showers, computer desk, niches and 10' to 15' ceilings

Energy efficient full-size washer and dryers

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Cyber lounge with computers, a printer and private study rooms

Game courtyard with community grills, bocce ball court, and life size chess board

Pool courtyard with resort-style pool, sun shelf, and cabana sitting areas

Expansive fitness center with 24 hour access

4th floor sky lounge and sky terrace with HDTV and impressive downtown views

HDTV lounge with billiards table, shuffle board, and complimentary coffee bar

Gated vehicle parking garage

Bicycle storage with repair station

Enclosed multi-level Pet Park with K9 grass, watering station, and seating area

Pet Spa

Storage Facilites

24-Hour ATM

Onsite Management and 24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Walk Score of 87 and Bike Score of 93

Convenient commute to UT Austin, University Medical, and the Government Center

Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in East Austin

Less than a mile to Downtown Austin

Direct Access to IH-35

Near the famous Franklin Barbeque

Bike to the Waterfront, Liberty Lake, Zilker Park, or Austin Memorial

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 East 11th St have any available units?
812 East 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 East 11th St have?
Some of 812 East 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 East 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
812 East 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 East 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 East 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 812 East 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 812 East 11th St offers parking.
Does 812 East 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 East 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 East 11th St have a pool?
Yes, 812 East 11th St has a pool.
Does 812 East 11th St have accessible units?
Yes, 812 East 11th St has accessible units.
Does 812 East 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 East 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
