Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

811 W 5th

811 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

811 5th St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b755610a1 ---- It\'s a dream transformed into reality waiting for you when you live in our luxury apartments in Austin, TX. Our dramatic apartment homes feature exceptional living space and lavish finishes. Inside you will find bamboo flooring, expansive balconies, solar shades, eco-friendly appliances and so much more. Additionally, the dine-in gourmet kitchens showcase granite counter top cooking islands and stainless steel appliances. Premium penthouse residences with double height glass windows are also available. Our pet-friendly community provides impeccable amenities such as a 24-hour concierge service, a heated pool, an upgraded fitness studio, and a 4,000-square foot outdoor lounge, just to name a few. Contact us or schedule a tour today to see for yourself what you are missing at The Monarch by Windsor. Community Amenities Apartment Amenities 8,000 square foot cyber cafwith double-sided fireplace Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas 24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment 6 Story private parking garage Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Complimentary Guest Parking Bicycle Storage with Repair Station Storage Facilities Furnished Apartments Services: ? 24-hour Concierge ? 24-hour Dry Cleaning Pick up service ? Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program ? Notary Public ? On-site Professional Management and 24-hour Emergency Maintenance ? Wi-Fi hotspots in Amenity Areas ? Online Payments Available ? Parcel Management Location: ? Walk Score of 93 and Bike Score of 98 ? One block from Whole Foods Flagship Store and Trader Joe\'s ? Close proximity to Shoal Creek Hiking, Biking, and Running Trails ? Five minute walk to West 6th Street Entertainment District ? Easy access to University of Texas, Austin Convention Center, Brackenridge Hospital and St. David?s Medical Center Large cyber cafwith double-sided fireplace at THE MONARCH BY WINDSOR, 801 West Fifth Street, Austin 8,000 square foot cyber cafwith double-sided fireplace Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar at THE MONARCH BY WINDSOR, 801 West Fifth Street, Austin, TX 78703 Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas at THE MONARCH BY WINDSOR, 801 West Fifth Street, TX, 78703 Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas 24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment at THE MONARCH BY WINDSOR, 801 West Fifth Street, TX 24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment Pet Policy Pets - Max 2 allowed, One time Fee $350.00, Rent $20.00, Deposit $250.00 Comments: We are a pet-friendly community that accepts up to two cats or dogs per apartment weighing less than 100 pounds each. Certain breeds of dogs are restricted. Please contact the leasing office with any questions regarding breed restrictions. All pets are subject to management approval and management reserves the right to deny or rescind pet privileges as outlined in the lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 W 5th have any available units?
811 W 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 W 5th have?
Some of 811 W 5th's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 W 5th currently offering any rent specials?
811 W 5th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 W 5th pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 W 5th is pet friendly.
Does 811 W 5th offer parking?
Yes, 811 W 5th does offer parking.
Does 811 W 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 W 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 W 5th have a pool?
Yes, 811 W 5th has a pool.
Does 811 W 5th have accessible units?
No, 811 W 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 811 W 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 W 5th does not have units with dishwashers.
