All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 810 W. St. John's Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
810 W. St. John's Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

810 W. St. John's Avenue

810 West Saint John's Avenue · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

810 West Saint John's Avenue, Austin, TX 78752
Crestview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Calling on all furbabies, cuddle monsters and slobsters. Have you seen so much wide open spaces? So much room for activities? So much..wait.SQUIRREL! Ahem Sorry, anyways drag your human out here and bribe them with snuggles so they may come here to live. You can tell them about strategic location, and modern living, and whatever, who cares. BALL!!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Solid Surface Quartz and Granite Countertops

Tile Backsplash and Under-Mount Stainless Steel Sink

Kitchen Islands

Custom Wood Cabinets with Under Cabinet Lighting

Kember Kemlam Flooring in Living Areas

Tile in Bathrooms

Premium Carpet in the Bedrooms

9' Ceilings in Most with 11'-20' Ceiling Heights Available

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Vibrant Pool, Water Features, Fire Pits & Grilling Areas

Rooftop Lounge with Downtown Views

Well-Equipped Fitness Center and Fitness Courtyard

Relaxation Courtyard

Paseos with Outdoor Lounge Space

Conference Room, Resident Lounge and Gathering Kitchen

Wi-Fi Throughout Common Areas

Direct Access to 7,000 SF Dog Park

Cyber Lounge

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 W. St. John's Avenue have any available units?
810 W. St. John's Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 W. St. John's Avenue have?
Some of 810 W. St. John's Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 W. St. John's Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
810 W. St. John's Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 W. St. John's Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 W. St. John's Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 810 W. St. John's Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 810 W. St. John's Avenue does offer parking.
Does 810 W. St. John's Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 W. St. John's Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 W. St. John's Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 810 W. St. John's Avenue has a pool.
Does 810 W. St. John's Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 810 W. St. John's Avenue has accessible units.
Does 810 W. St. John's Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 W. St. John's Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 810 W. St. John's Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vue
7607 Blessing Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd
Austin, TX 78757
The Berkley
1809 W Rundberg Lane
Austin, TX 78758
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity