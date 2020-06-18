810 W. St. John's Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



Calling on all furbabies, cuddle monsters and slobsters. Have you seen so much wide open spaces? So much room for activities? So much..wait.SQUIRREL! Ahem Sorry, anyways drag your human out here and bribe them with snuggles so they may come here to live. You can tell them about strategic location, and modern living, and whatever, who cares. BALL!!



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Solid Surface Quartz and Granite Countertops



Tile Backsplash and Under-Mount Stainless Steel Sink



Kitchen Islands



Custom Wood Cabinets with Under Cabinet Lighting



Kember Kemlam Flooring in Living Areas



Tile in Bathrooms



Premium Carpet in the Bedrooms



9' Ceilings in Most with 11'-20' Ceiling Heights Available



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Vibrant Pool, Water Features, Fire Pits & Grilling Areas



Rooftop Lounge with Downtown Views



Well-Equipped Fitness Center and Fitness Courtyard



Relaxation Courtyard



Paseos with Outdoor Lounge Space



Conference Room, Resident Lounge and Gathering Kitchen



Wi-Fi Throughout Common Areas



Direct Access to 7,000 SF Dog Park



Cyber Lounge



