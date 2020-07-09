810 W. St. John\'s Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7106243053 ---- Bark Park Complete Fitness Center with Cardio Theater and Universal Weights Elevator Access Features Prominent Art Sculpture by Local Artist Extraordinaire, Evan Volyes Grilling Area & Gathering Pavilion Located on MetroRail?s Red Line at Crestview Station Lush Landscaping Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace Resort-Inspired Pool Vegetable/Herb Garden in Courtyard Pet Friendly 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds Throughout Energy Efficient Lighting Faux Hardwood or Polished Concrete Flooring Full-Sized Washer and Dryer Connections Granite Countertops Kitchen Island with Storage* Open-Concept Living Areas Oversized Soaking Tubs* Stainless-Steel and Black GE Appliance Package*