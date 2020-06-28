Rent Calculator
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:13 PM
809 Sirocco DR
809 Sirocco Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
809 Sirocco Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
*NICE ONE STORY DUPLEX* 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH*FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM*NEW FLOORS AND FRESH PAINT*REFRIGERATOR STAYS*COVERED PARKING*FENCED BACKYARD*CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 Sirocco DR have any available units?
809 Sirocco DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 809 Sirocco DR have?
Some of 809 Sirocco DR's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 809 Sirocco DR currently offering any rent specials?
809 Sirocco DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Sirocco DR pet-friendly?
No, 809 Sirocco DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 809 Sirocco DR offer parking?
Yes, 809 Sirocco DR offers parking.
Does 809 Sirocco DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Sirocco DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Sirocco DR have a pool?
No, 809 Sirocco DR does not have a pool.
Does 809 Sirocco DR have accessible units?
No, 809 Sirocco DR does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Sirocco DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Sirocco DR has units with dishwashers.
