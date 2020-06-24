Rent Calculator
Home
Austin, TX
808 Glen Oak Dr
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:09 PM
808 Glen Oak Dr
808 Glen Oak Drive
No Longer Available
808 Glen Oak Drive, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
in unit laundry
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss this cute 3/2 in 78745 - Don't miss this great 3/2 with a large fenced yard with a two car garage! Just minutes away from westgate and 12 minutes to downtown!
(RLNE1919199)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 808 Glen Oak Dr have any available units?
808 Glen Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 808 Glen Oak Dr have?
Some of 808 Glen Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 808 Glen Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
808 Glen Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Glen Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Glen Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 808 Glen Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 808 Glen Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 808 Glen Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Glen Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Glen Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 808 Glen Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 808 Glen Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 808 Glen Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Glen Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Glen Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
