All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 807 W 5th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
807 W 5th
Last updated May 1 2019 at 4:39 AM

807 W 5th

807 5th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

807 5th St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b104f9b0a1 ----
It\'s a dream transformed into reality waiting for you when you live in our luxury apartments in Austin, TX.

Our dramatic apartment homes feature exceptional living space and lavish finishes. Inside you will find bamboo flooring, expansive balconies, solar shades, eco-friendly appliances and so much more. Additionally, the dine-in gourmet kitchens showcase granite counter top cooking islands and stainless steel appliances. Premium penthouse residences with double height glass windows are also available.

Our pet-friendly community provides impeccable amenities such as a 24-hour concierge service, a heated pool, an upgraded fitness studio, and a 4,000-square foot outdoor lounge, just to name a few. Contact us or schedule a tour today to see for yourself what you are missing at The Monarch by Windsor.

Community Amenities Apartment Amenities
8,000 square foot cyber cafwith double-sided fireplace
Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar
Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas
24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment
6 Story private parking garage
Electrical Vehicle Charging Station
Complimentary Guest Parking
Bicycle Storage with Repair Station
Storage Facilities
Furnished Apartments
Services:
? 24-hour Concierge
? 24-hour Dry Cleaning Pick up service
? Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program
? Notary Public
? On-site Professional Management and 24-hour Emergency Maintenance
? Wi-Fi hotspots in Amenity Areas
? Online Payments Available
? Parcel Management
Location:
? Walk Score of 93 and Bike Score of 98
? One block from Whole Foods Flagship Store and Trader Joe\'s
? Close proximity to Shoal Creek Hiking, Biking, and Running Trails
? Five minute walk to West 6th Street Entertainment District
? Easy access to University of Texas, Austin Convention Center, Brackenridge Hospital and St. David?s Medical Center
Large cyber cafwith double-sided fireplace at THE MONARCH BY WINDSOR, 801 West Fifth Street, Austin
8,000 square foot cyber cafwith double-sided fireplace
Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar at THE MONARCH BY WINDSOR, 801 West Fifth Street, Austin, TX 78703
Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar
Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas at THE MONARCH BY WINDSOR, 801 West Fifth Street, TX, 78703
Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas
24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment at THE MONARCH BY WINDSOR, 801 West Fifth Street, TX
24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment
Pet Policy

Pets - Max 2 allowed, One time Fee $350.00, Rent $20.00, Deposit $250.00
Comments: We are a pet-friendly community that accepts up to two cats or dogs per apartment weighing less than 100 pounds each. Certain breeds of dogs are restricted. Please contact the leasing office with any questions regarding breed restrictions. All pets are subject to management approval and management reserves the right to deny or rescind pet privileges as outlined in the lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 W 5th have any available units?
807 W 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 W 5th have?
Some of 807 W 5th's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 W 5th currently offering any rent specials?
807 W 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 W 5th pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 W 5th is pet friendly.
Does 807 W 5th offer parking?
Yes, 807 W 5th offers parking.
Does 807 W 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 W 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 W 5th have a pool?
Yes, 807 W 5th has a pool.
Does 807 W 5th have accessible units?
No, 807 W 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 807 W 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 W 5th does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Forest Park Apartment Homes
1088 Park Plz
Austin, TX 78753
The Grove Apartments
3707 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183
Austin, TX 78750
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin