About Me
You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.
___________________ Whew! The internet sure does unlock a lot of new career opportunities. It wasn't long ago that you were struggling to figure out that new side gig. The one that was going to let you tell your boss to shove it, and travel to exotic places like Thailand while making money while you sleep.
Well, you've finally done it! It turns out the online market for origami dog toys it far more lucrative than you or anybody would have imagined. Business has gone so well, you can easily afford to work remotely in this luxury vegas pool style oasis. In one tab, you can see all the remote workers you've hired to run your business automatically. In the other tab, you've got Google Flights open wondering which exotic Southeast Asian paradise you're going to work from next.
Apartment Amenities
One and two-bedroom floor plans
Wood-style flooring throughout living areas
Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry
Granite countertops with natural stone backsplash
Open living spaces featuring ample windows
Studies and computer desks
Terraces and Juliet balconies
Dry bars
Spacious carpeted bedrooms that accommodate king size beds
Generous walk-in closet space with linen shelving
Luxury bathrooms with oversized garden tubs
Dual vanities and stand-up showers
Energy-efficient washers and dryers
Community Amenities
Resort-style pool and lounge area
Pool courtyard with cabanas, covered seating, and dual-sided fireplace
Custom outdoor bar and multiple grilling areas
Austin's largest private pet park with 1.5 acres of outdoor space
Courtyard with outdoor kitchen, dining areas and fireplace
24-hour fitness club with Technogym equipment
Clubhouse with theater
Gourmet kitchen with private dining room
HDTV lounge with billiards
E-lounge with WiFi access and tablet desks
6,000 square feet of on-site retail
Private conference room
EV Charging Stations
Dedicated parking with controlled entry access
Creative office suites available
Walkscore of 85 and Bikescore of 93
Walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment and public transportation
Minutes from Downtown Austin, Zilker Park, Lady Bird Lake, Barton Creek, Palmer Event Center and ZACH Theater
Resident Social Events