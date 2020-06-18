Amenities

You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.



___________________ Whew! The internet sure does unlock a lot of new career opportunities. It wasn't long ago that you were struggling to figure out that new side gig. The one that was going to let you tell your boss to shove it, and travel to exotic places like Thailand while making money while you sleep.



Well, you've finally done it! It turns out the online market for origami dog toys it far more lucrative than you or anybody would have imagined. Business has gone so well, you can easily afford to work remotely in this luxury vegas pool style oasis. In one tab, you can see all the remote workers you've hired to run your business automatically. In the other tab, you've got Google Flights open wondering which exotic Southeast Asian paradise you're going to work from next.



Apartment Amenities



One and two-bedroom floor plans



Wood-style flooring throughout living areas



Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry



Granite countertops with natural stone backsplash



Open living spaces featuring ample windows



Studies and computer desks



Terraces and Juliet balconies



Dry bars



Spacious carpeted bedrooms that accommodate king size beds



Generous walk-in closet space with linen shelving



Luxury bathrooms with oversized garden tubs



Dual vanities and stand-up showers



Energy-efficient washers and dryers



Community Amenities



Resort-style pool and lounge area



Pool courtyard with cabanas, covered seating, and dual-sided fireplace



Custom outdoor bar and multiple grilling areas



Austin's largest private pet park with 1.5 acres of outdoor space



Courtyard with outdoor kitchen, dining areas and fireplace



24-hour fitness club with Technogym equipment



Clubhouse with theater



Gourmet kitchen with private dining room



HDTV lounge with billiards



E-lounge with WiFi access and tablet desks



6,000 square feet of on-site retail



Private conference room



EV Charging Stations



Dedicated parking with controlled entry access



Creative office suites available



Walkscore of 85 and Bikescore of 93



Walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment and public transportation



Minutes from Downtown Austin, Zilker Park, Lady Bird Lake, Barton Creek, Palmer Event Center and ZACH Theater



Resident Social Events



