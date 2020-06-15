All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:44 AM

8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE

8054 Exchange Drive · (512) 518-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8054 Exchange Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,036

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
A superb value and an incredible location combined with beautifully appointed interiors that is both relaxing and entertaining. Make your morning commute quick and easy with easy access to Highway 290 and Highway 183. Downtown Austin is only a fifteen minute drive away. This gorgeous home features energy efficient appliances, ceiling fans, spacious closets, plush carpeting, clubhouse Wi-Fi, resort style pool, outdoor gas grill, pet walking areas and much more! When living in this welcoming community, the city is at your fingertips! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE have any available units?
8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,036 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE have?
Some of 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
