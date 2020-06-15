8054 EXCHANGE DRIVE

Amenities

A superb value and an incredible location combined with beautifully appointed interiors that is both relaxing and entertaining. Make your morning commute quick and easy with easy access to Highway 290 and Highway 183. Downtown Austin is only a fifteen minute drive away. This gorgeous home features energy efficient appliances, ceiling fans, spacious closets, plush carpeting, clubhouse Wi-Fi, resort style pool, outdoor gas grill, pet walking areas and much more! When living in this welcoming community, the city is at your fingertips! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.