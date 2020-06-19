All apartments in Austin
8039 Exchange Dr

8039 Exchange Drive · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8039 Exchange Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
 ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Microwave

Tile Flooring

Ceiling Fans

Walk-In Closet

Faux Wood Floors

Upgraded Fixtures

Granite Countertops

Private Patio/Balcony

Adjustable Shelves in Cabinets & Pantries

In Select Apartment Homes

Full-Size Washer & Dryer in Every Unit

Wood-Style Flooring

Granite Countertops

Washer and Dryer Provided

Dishwasher

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Playscape

Bark Park

Fitness Center

Gated Community

Detached Garages

Barbecue Area with Grills

Reserved Covered Parking

Resort Style Swimming Pool

Business Center / Cyber Cafe

Outdoor Storage Available to rent

Indoor Basketball Court/Gymnasium

Private Conference Space

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8039 Exchange Dr have any available units?
8039 Exchange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8039 Exchange Dr have?
Some of 8039 Exchange Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8039 Exchange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8039 Exchange Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8039 Exchange Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8039 Exchange Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8039 Exchange Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8039 Exchange Dr does offer parking.
Does 8039 Exchange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8039 Exchange Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8039 Exchange Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8039 Exchange Dr has a pool.
Does 8039 Exchange Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 8039 Exchange Dr has accessible units.
Does 8039 Exchange Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8039 Exchange Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8039 Exchange Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

