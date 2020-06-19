8039 Exchange Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center carport internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Microwave



Tile Flooring



Ceiling Fans



Walk-In Closet



Faux Wood Floors



Upgraded Fixtures



Granite Countertops



Private Patio/Balcony



Adjustable Shelves in Cabinets & Pantries



In Select Apartment Homes



Full-Size Washer & Dryer in Every Unit



Wood-Style Flooring



Granite Countertops



Washer and Dryer Provided



Dishwasher



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Playscape



Bark Park



Fitness Center



Gated Community



Detached Garages



Barbecue Area with Grills



Reserved Covered Parking



Resort Style Swimming Pool



Business Center / Cyber Cafe



Outdoor Storage Available to rent



Indoor Basketball Court/Gymnasium



Private Conference Space



