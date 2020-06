Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Trendy, peaceful neighborhood: Upstairs modern, 1BR, 1 Bath with wood burning fireplace.

Bike to downtown Austin and relax by the community pool. The building allows pet but only up to 20 pounds. There is one uncover reserve parking space and guest parking with a decal. This property is managed by a landlord using an online software, and require to authorize a $45 fee for both credit and background check. Call Sylvia at 650-387-3695. See more at, https://tours.virtuance.com/1425693