801 West 5th Street, Austin, TX 78703 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 06/17/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Wouldn’t it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole “actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens” thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Exceptional gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances Granite Countertop Islands and Tile Backsplashes Gas Ranges Hardwood flooring Floor to Ceiling Window Walls Window Shades Fireplaces Oversized glass-railed balconies Expansive Walk-In Closets Luxurious bathrooms with Walk-In Showers Washer & Dryer ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 8,000 square foot cyber café with double-sided fireplace Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas 24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment 6 Story private parking garage Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Complimentary Guest Parking Bicycle Storage with Repair Station Storage Facilities Services: 24-hour Concierge 24-hour Dry Cleaning Pick up service Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program Notary Public On-site Professional Management and 24-hour Emergency Maintenance Wi-Fi hotspots in Amenity Areas Online Payments Available Parcel Management Easy access to University of Texas, Austin Convention Center, Brackenridge Hospital and St. David’s Medical Center. =============== Working with me Hi, I’m Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. Don’t let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it’s a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We’ll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592180 ]