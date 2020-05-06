All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

801 West 5th Street

801 West 5th Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 West 5th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
24hr concierge
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
801 West 5th Street, Austin, TX 78703 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 06/17/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Wouldn’t it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole “actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens” thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Exceptional gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances Granite Countertop Islands and Tile Backsplashes Gas Ranges Hardwood flooring Floor to Ceiling Window Walls Window Shades Fireplaces Oversized glass-railed balconies Expansive Walk-In Closets Luxurious bathrooms with Walk-In Showers Washer & Dryer ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 8,000 square foot cyber café with double-sided fireplace Complimentary 24-Hour Coffee and Tea bar Heated resort-style pool with sun shelf, covered seating and grilling areas 24-Hour Expansive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment 6 Story private parking garage Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Complimentary Guest Parking Bicycle Storage with Repair Station Storage Facilities Services: 24-hour Concierge 24-hour Dry Cleaning Pick up service Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program Notary Public On-site Professional Management and 24-hour Emergency Maintenance Wi-Fi hotspots in Amenity Areas Online Payments Available Parcel Management Easy access to University of Texas, Austin Convention Center, Brackenridge Hospital and St. David’s Medical Center. =============== Working with me Hi, I’m Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. Don’t let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it’s a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We’ll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592180 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 West 5th Street have any available units?
801 West 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 West 5th Street have?
Some of 801 West 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 West 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 West 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 West 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 West 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 801 West 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 801 West 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 801 West 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 West 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 West 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 801 West 5th Street has a pool.
Does 801 West 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 801 West 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 West 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 West 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
